Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 50,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.79 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

