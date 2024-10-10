Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Duluth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.34. Duluth has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
