Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $355.00. The stock had previously closed at $279.75, but opened at $288.34. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duolingo shares last traded at $287.36, with a volume of 38,531 shares traded.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duolingo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

