DXP Enterprises, a company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol DXPE, has recently filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to disclose important information regarding its financial statements.

In this filing, DXP Enterprises announced that it will not be relying on its previously issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and for the interim periods within the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The decision was made due to the identification of errors in these financial statements.

DXP Enterprises clarified that the errors were related to certain customer accounts. As a result, the company will restate these financial statements. This restatement is expected to correct the inaccuracies and provide a more reliable set of financial information to stakeholders and investors.

The company has mentioned that the auditing committee, with the help of independent advisors, will be conducting a thorough review of the financial statements. Once the restatement process is completed, DXP Enterprises aims to regain trust in its financial reporting and ensure accuracy and transparency in its disclosures moving forward.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay updated on further announcements from DXP Enterprises as the restatement process progresses. The company is committed to maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements and providing accurate financial information to the investing public.

