dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $0.91

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $201.08 million and $24.85 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dYdX has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00253617 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,570,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,104,818 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.
