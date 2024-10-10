Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $292.19 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $292.19 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Get Dymension alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00254452 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,510,963 coins and its circulating supply is 208,098,305 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,498,326 with 208,065,071 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.42743982 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $17,603,494.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.