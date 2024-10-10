Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

