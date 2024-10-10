Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after buying an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,676,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

