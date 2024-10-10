Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $5,290,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $4,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

