Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

