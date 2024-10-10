Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

PSX stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

