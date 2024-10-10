Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,386.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,331.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $811.42 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

