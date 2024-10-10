Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $181.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $183.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

