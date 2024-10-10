Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $154.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

