Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,159,832,000 after buying an additional 76,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $804.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $762.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

