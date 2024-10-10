Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.57 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.81 and its 200 day moving average is $449.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

