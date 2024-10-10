Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 574.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,028,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,246.07.

MELI opened at $2,047.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,989.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,735.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

