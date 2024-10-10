Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.