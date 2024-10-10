Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

