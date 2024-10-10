Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $669,179.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.19. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

