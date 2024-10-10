East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2024 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – East West Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,234,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,801,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,195,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

