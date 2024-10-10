EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.73.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EGP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.83. 3,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

