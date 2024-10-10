eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after acquiring an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,941 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

