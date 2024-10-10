eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
eBullion Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
