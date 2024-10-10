Ecovyst Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ECVT)

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $767.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

