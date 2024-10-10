ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 9.1% Higher – What’s Next?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 48,055,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 18,569,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

