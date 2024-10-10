Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. Edison International has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

