Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 10,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

