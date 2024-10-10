Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.79.
Elders Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.
Elders Company Profile
Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elders
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.