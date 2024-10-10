Elisabeth Scott Purchases 2,200 Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £11,748 ($15,374.95).

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The firm has a market cap of £994.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,428.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 552.92. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 470 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.30).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48,571.43%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.