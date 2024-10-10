Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 73.16 and a quick ratio of 73.16.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 243.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 150.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266,746 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

