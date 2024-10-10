Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Elme Communities worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ELME opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

