EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.7 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $447.01 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $448.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

