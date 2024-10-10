Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 18,804 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 873.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 876.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,048,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,916,000 after buying an additional 10,087,103 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,244,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,718,000 after buying an additional 1,119,852 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 941.0% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

