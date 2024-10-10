Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 649,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,759,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.06. The firm has a market cap of £42.21 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company explores for copper, gold, lithium, titanium, and other minerals. It holds 75% interest in the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and 70% interest in the Walton project located in Yerilgee greenstone belt near Perth.

