Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Down 20.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) fell 20.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 4,978,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,562,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Empyrean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.