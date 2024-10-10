Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Raised by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 220,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

