Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel Sells 48,176 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EDR opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $205,038,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,983,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $49,017,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,497,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.