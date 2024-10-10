Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $6.25 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. 473,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,401,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 431,274 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 126.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657,121 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.