Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Marco Terruzzin Sells 22,222 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Marco Terruzzin sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $20,888.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marco Terruzzin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marco Terruzzin sold 22,222 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $21,110.90.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NRGV stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.65. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Vault by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

