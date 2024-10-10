Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $16.85. Engie shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 77,618 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGIY
Engie Price Performance
About Engie
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.