Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $16.85. Engie shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 77,618 shares traded.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

