Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) recently received notification from NYSE Regulation of its intent to delist the company’s common stock from the New York Stock Exchange. The decision came following the Company’s filing of the Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization and a related Disclosure Statement for the Amended Plan with the United States Bankruptcy Court in March.

NYSE Regulation decided to initiate proceedings to delist Enviva’s Common Stock after determining that the Company was no longer suitable for listing as per NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D. Consequently, trading in the Common Stock was immediately suspended. The Company does not plan to challenge the decision, implying an expected delisting of the Common Stock from NYSE.

Upon the completion of all requisite procedures, NYSE will apply for the delisting of Enviva’s Common Stock. As a result of this development, trading in the Common Stock commenced on the OTC Expert Market under the symbol “EVVAQ.” The transition to over-the-counter markets will not impact the Company’s operations or its reporting obligations under SEC regulations.

Enviva cautioned investors about the potential consequences of trading on the OTC Expert Market, highlighting its limitations compared to the NYSE. Quotation on this over-the-counter market may result in a less liquid market for both current and potential holders, potentially impacting the trading price of the Common Stock. The Company emphasized that it cannot guarantee the continued trading of its Common Stock on this market or the availability of public quotes or sufficient trading volume for an efficient market.

Investors are urged to be cautious when considering forward-looking information, as laid out in their recent Form 8-K filing. The Company noted that while it believes the intentions and expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual outcomes may differ significantly.

