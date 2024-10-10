Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (ABBV, ACGL, AFL, AJG, AMH, AMT, AND, AON, APLD, APO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 10th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $106.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $309.00 to $315.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $223.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank to C$43.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $315.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $162.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $174.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$28.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $960.00 to $1,077.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $269.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $33.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $955.00 to $980.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $985.00 to $990.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $925.00 to $935.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $393.00 to $406.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $198.00 to $193.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $52.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $271.00 to $266.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $308.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $500.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$269.00 to C$264.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $528.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.25 to $17.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $536.00 to $576.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $600.00 to $650.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $570.00 to $650.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $515.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $820.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $725.00 to $775.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $860.00 to $1,025.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $116.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $283.00 to $342.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $239.00 to $244.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $314.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $48.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $83.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

