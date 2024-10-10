ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

