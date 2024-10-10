Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

