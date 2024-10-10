Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eureka Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UREKF traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120. Eureka Lithium has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.53.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

