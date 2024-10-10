Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

