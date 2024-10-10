Evercore ISI Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $107.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,415,000 after buying an additional 300,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after buying an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,285 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.