Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Raised to $406.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $393.00 to $406.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

EG stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.63. 142,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.58.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,457,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,569,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

