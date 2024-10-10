Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $457.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Everest Group traded as high as $391.99 and last traded at $391.20. 295,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 336,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.73.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Everest Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.79 and a 200 day moving average of $380.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

